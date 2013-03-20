Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov (front) performs the Lezginka national dance before a friendly soccer match between team Chechnya and team Brazil, including 1994 and 2002 World Cup champions, in Grozny, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

MOSCOW Terek Grozny will be fined 200,000 roubles and play one match at a neutral venue after Chechnya's leader called the referee a "sellout" and a "donkey" over a loudspeaker during a recent match, a senior Russian FA official said on Wednesday.

Initially it was believed the stadium announcer had insulted FIFA referee Mikhail Vilkov after he sent off a Terek player in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Rubin Kazan, but Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov - Terek's honorary president - said the words were his.

Half of the fine was levied for "failure to provide for public order and security" and the other half for the cry over the loudspeaker and the stadium announcer's comments in favour of Terek during the match, Russian news agencies reported.

Kadyrov entered the referees' room after the match, which is against regulations, and his bodyguards prevented a match delegate from entering for several minutes, R-Sport quoted FA disciplinary committee chairman Artur Grigoryants as saying.

"The (commission) penalises the club, not individuals," R-Sport quoted him as saying.

Terek could have been fined up to 500,000 roubles or incurred sanctions on their new stadium, named after Kadyrov's late father Akhmat, who was assassinated by a bomb blast at the old ground in May 2004.

Critics accuse Kadyrov of ignoring Russian law and running Chechnya like a fiefdom but President Vladimir Putin has relied upon him to rein in rebels and keep order in the mostly Muslim region, still plagued by militant attacks after two wars against separatists seeking to break from Russia. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Steve Gutterman and Toby Davis)