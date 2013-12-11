Tom Tomsk defender Vladimir Kisenkov has been banned for six matches for spitting at the referee during the Siberian club's 2-0 defeat by Terek Grozny in the Russian league at the weekend, the Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Kisenkov was sent off for a second bookable offence after spitting towards referee Alexander Egorov in the 73rd minute of the tense encounter.

Newcomers Tom, based in the Siberian town of Tomsk, finished the game with nine men as their Czech keeper Petr Vasek was also sent off in added time.

In 2009, Tom avoided going out of business because of mounting debt following the intervention of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who ordered seven of Russia's largest oil and energy companies to rescue them.

Tom are 13th in the standings with 15 points from 19 matches at the mid-season break.

