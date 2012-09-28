Zenit St. Petersburg's Hulk (R) lies on the pitch next to Malaga's Martin Gaston Demichelis during their Champions League soccer match at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A fake home-made bomb, hidden in a bag, has been found at Zenit St Petersburg's training ground along with a picture of striker Hulk, Russian media reported on Friday.

While checking the device, police found the picture of the new signing with the accompanying words: "Hulk out!".

Reports have said several senior Zenit players are unhappy after the wealthy club splashed out more than $100 million on Brazil forward Hulk and Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel just before the transfer deadline this month.

"We're not denying this story but won't comment either," a club spokesman said.

St. Petersburg is set to be named as a host city for the 2018 World Cup on Saturday.

(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Mark Meadows)