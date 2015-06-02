Soccer-No approach from Norwich for O'Neill - Northern Irish FA
LONDON, May 2 Northern Ireland have not received an official request from Norwich City to speak to Michael O'Neill amid media reports linking their manager with the Championship club.
JOHANNESBURG, June 2 Former Finland coach Stuart Baxter has parted company with South African league champions Kaizer Chiefs.
Baxter said his departure was due to "tensions" with club management.
The 61-year-old Briton added that he had been contacted by a side in Turkey and media reports indicated it was the Ankara- based team Genclerbirligi.
Baxter joined the Chiefs in 2012 and led them to the league and cup double in his first season. He added another championship title in 2014-15.
The former Preston North End midfielder, who has worked with the South African national team and the England Under-19s, has also coached in Sweden, Portugal and Japan. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Douglas Beattie)
MADRID, May 2 Celta Vigo are confident they have the mental strength to upset an injury-hit Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals, according to the Spanish side's striker John Guidetti.