JOHANNESBURG, June 2 Former Finland coach Stuart Baxter has parted company with South African league champions Kaizer Chiefs.

Baxter said his departure was due to "tensions" with club management.

The 61-year-old Briton added that he had been contacted by a side in Turkey and media reports indicated it was the Ankara- based team Genclerbirligi.

Baxter joined the Chiefs in 2012 and led them to the league and cup double in his first season. He added another championship title in 2014-15.

The former Preston North End midfielder, who has worked with the South African national team and the England Under-19s, has also coached in Sweden, Portugal and Japan. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Douglas Beattie)