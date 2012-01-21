JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 Former South Africa defender Jeffrey Ntuka was murdered on Saturday after he was stabbed near his girlfriend's house in the South African town of Kroonstad, local news service Eyewitness News reported.

"Ntuka asked for matches from these six unknown guys which led to a quarrel. One of the guys then stabbed Ntuka on his chest," it quoted a police spokesman as saying on its website.

Ntuka, 26, started his career at English club Chelsea in 2003, although he did not make a first team appearance, and spent five years on loan at Westerlo in Belgium before returning home to join Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United.

South Africa has a reputation for violent crime with some of the world's highest murder rates.

