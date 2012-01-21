JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 Former South Africa
defender Jeffrey Ntuka was murdered on Saturday after he was
stabbed near his girlfriend's house in the South African town of
Kroonstad, local news service Eyewitness News reported.
"Ntuka asked for matches from these six unknown guys which
led to a quarrel. One of the guys then stabbed Ntuka on his
chest," it quoted a police spokesman as saying on its website.
Ntuka, 26, started his career at English club Chelsea in
2003, although he did not make a first team appearance, and
spent five years on loan at Westerlo in Belgium before returning
home to join Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United.
South Africa has a reputation for violent crime with some of
the world's highest murder rates.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard, Editing by Ken Ferris; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)