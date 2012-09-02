(Corrects Aktobe to Luzern in third para)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 South Africa captain Steven
Pienaar has pulled out of Friday's friendly against Brazil in
Sao Paulo, a statement from the country's football association
said on Sunday.
The Everton midfielder withdrew from the game after pulling
a thigh muscle during Saturday's 2-0 defeat by West Bromwich
Albion in the English Premier League.
Racing Genk full back Anele Ngcongca, who picked up an
injury in his team's UEFA Europa League tie against Luzern last
week, is also missing while South Africa Footballer of the Year
Siyabonga Nomvethe is a doubt.
Friday's match is the first in charge for new South Africa
coach Gordon Igesund, brought in after the 2010 World Cup hosts
failed to win either of their opening two qualifiers for the
2014 finals in Brazil.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Tim Hart)