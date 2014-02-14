CAPE TOWN Ajax midfielder Thulani Serero has earned a recall to the South Africa squad for next month's friendly against Brazil despite a much-publicised dispute with coach Gordon Igesund, who accused the player of feigning injury prior to a World Cup qualifier.

Serero denied that he had faked the injury to avoid last September's match against Botswana and then asked not to be considered for the national team while he cemented his place in the Ajax side, something he has since achieved.

Igesund's future remains unclear after the South African Football Association (SAFA) confirmed on Thursday that they were investigating a bonuses row that erupted prior to the African Nations Championship tournament the country hosted in January.

Various media reports alleged that the coach had coerced senior players into demanding higher bonuses for themselves and the coaching staff with SAFA saying they would conclude their investigations within 30 days.

Should he stay in the job, Igesund is set to complete two years in charge of the national side in June, with one of his few highlights a 1-0 friendly victory over Spain in Johannesburg last November.

The match against the World Cup hosts will take place at Johannesburg's Soccer City on March 5.

South Africa squad:

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Thabo Nthete (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongani Khumalo (Doncaster Rovers), Buhle Mkhwanazi (University of Pretoria), Siyanda Xulu (FC Rostov), Anele Ngcongca (KRC Genk), Thato Mokeke (SuperSport United), Thabo Matlaba (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders: Dean Furman (Doncaster Rovers), Kagisho Dikgacoi (Crystal Palace), Siphiwe Tshabalala (Kaizer Chiefs), Daylon Claasen (Lech Poznan), Thulani Serero (Ajax Amsterdam), Andile Jali (KV Oostende), Oupa Manyisa (Orlando Pirates), Ayanda Patosi (Lokeren), Lindokuhle Mbatha (Platinum Stars), Bongani Zungu (Mamelodi Sundowns), Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Strikers: Bernard Parker (Kaizer Chiefs), Tokelo Rantie (Bournemouth), Dino Ndlovu (SuperSport United)

