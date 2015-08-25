Former Netherlands coach Bert Van Marwijk will lead Saudi Arabia for one year after being appointed as their manager on Tuesday.Van Marwijk will arrive in Jeddah on Sunday and his deal will start from Sept. 1, the Saudi Football Association said on Twitter.Van Marwijk succeeded Saudi coach Faisal al-Badin who took charge of the Arab Gulf nation's team in February.Van Marwijk led the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Spain. He has also managed clubs in the Dutch top flight and the German Bundesliga.The 63-year-old left the Dutch national job after his team lost all three games at Euro 2012 and he was sacked by Hamburg in 2014 after 143 days in charge.