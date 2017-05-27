May 27 Celtic clinched the treble in an unbeaten domestic season with a last-gasp goal by substitute Tom Rogic for a 2-1 victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final in Glasgow on Saturday.

Rogic slipped past two defenders and beat goalkeeper Joe Lewis at his near post two minutes into added time as Celtic added the Scottish Cup to the League Cup and Scottish Premier League titles.

The teams looked set for extra time after two quickfire goals in the opening 11 minutes but Celtic finally ran Aberdeen into the ground after their opponents' fine first half.

Jonny Hayes had put Aberdeen in front with a first time volley from a corner in the ninth minute but Celtic were level within two minutes, midfielder Stuart Armstrong driving a shot past Joe Lewis from the edge of the box.

It was Celtic's 37th Scottish Cup win and fourth treble. They have won the league championship 48 times.

