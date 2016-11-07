Nov 7 East Kilbride celebrated their record-breaking 27th successive league victory with crates of beer sent to them by Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam who had held the record for 44 years.

The Scottish Lowland League side beat BSC Glasgow 3-1 to take them past Ajax's record of 26 wins in a row in the 1971-72 season on the way to winning the title.

A van with Ajax branding drove on to the K-Park pitch after the game on Saturday carrying 27 crates of beer and a message from Ajax marketing director Edwin van der Sar.

"On behalf of Ajax, I congratulate East Kilbride FC with this amazing achievement of 27 consecutive wins and beating Ajax's record. Have a beer on us. In fact, have 27. Cheers guys," the former Ajax, Juventus and Manchester United goalkeeper said in a video message.

Because East Kilbride play in Scotland's fifth-tier, Ajax's record, set when the team were led by former Netherlands great Johan Cruyff, still stands for successive wins in the top flight. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)