LONDON, April 24 For the first time in 23 years, the Scottish player of the year will be from a team other than Celtic or Rangers.

The shortlist for the award was published by the Scottish Professional Footballers' Association on Wednesday and included players from less fancied sides.

The last time a player from outside Scotland's dominant 'Old Firm' duo won the award was when Aberdeen's Jim Bett was crowned in 1990.

It was unlikely that any Rangers player would make this year's shortlist after they were demoted to the fourth tier of Scottish football having collapsed under a pile of debt last season. They have won the fourth-tier title this term.

However, it is a surprise that no Celtic player is in the running after they romped to a 44th Scottish league championship by beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Sunday.

Hibernian's Leigh Griffiths, Motherwell's Michael Higdon, Aberdeen's Niall McGinn and Inverness' Andrew Shinnie made up this year's shortlist. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)