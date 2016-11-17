Soccer-West Ham extend goalkeeper Adrian's contract until 2019
May 22 West Ham United have activated a clause in goalkeeper Adrian's contract to keep him at the Premier League club until 2019, manger Slaven Bilic has said.
Nov 17 Joey Barton, who had his contract terminated by Rangers last week, has been given a one-game ban for betting offences, the Scottish Football Association said on Thursday.
Barton was charged by the SFA in October with a breach of betting rules for placing 44 bets on football matches this year.
An SFA statement said that Barton, who has a history of disciplinary problems, had admitted the breach and been suspended for one game.
Barton, who joined Rangers on a two-year contract in May, left after a tumultuous spell in Scotland having served a six-week club suspension following an altercation with a team mate. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
May 22 Arsenal are favourites to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final as they will be motivated to end their season on a high after failing to qualify for the Champions League, the Premier League champions' manager Antonio Conte said.