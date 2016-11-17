Nov 17 Joey Barton, who had his contract terminated by Rangers last week, has been given a one-game ban for betting offences, the Scottish Football Association said on Thursday.

Barton was charged by the SFA in October with a breach of betting rules for placing 44 bets on football matches this year.

An SFA statement said that Barton, who has a history of disciplinary problems, had admitted the breach and been suspended for one game.

Barton, who joined Rangers on a two-year contract in May, left after a tumultuous spell in Scotland having served a six-week club suspension following an altercation with a team mate. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)