July 9 Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown will be out for up to three months with a hamstring injury, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

"It's not positive news for Scott, he'll be out for at least two months, maybe three," Celtic manager Ronnie Deila told reporters.

The 29-year-old midfielder tore a muscle in a club friendly away to Rapid Vienna on Sunday.

He will miss the forthcoming Champions League qualifying round against Iceland's KR Reykjavik, the start of Celtic's defence of their league title and also Scotland's European Championship tie away to Germany on September 7. (Writing by Steve Tongue; Editing by John O'Brien)