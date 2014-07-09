Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
July 9 Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown will be out for up to three months with a hamstring injury, the club confirmed on Wednesday.
"It's not positive news for Scott, he'll be out for at least two months, maybe three," Celtic manager Ronnie Deila told reporters.
The 29-year-old midfielder tore a muscle in a club friendly away to Rapid Vienna on Sunday.
He will miss the forthcoming Champions League qualifying round against Iceland's KR Reykjavik, the start of Celtic's defence of their league title and also Scotland's European Championship tie away to Germany on September 7. (Writing by Steve Tongue; Editing by John O'Brien)
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.