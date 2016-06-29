Moussa Dembele has said he is privileged to be the first signing of manager Brendan Rodgers' tenure at Celtic as the striker joined the Scottish champions on a four-year contract on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Dembele, who came through the ranks at French champions Paris St Germain, joined Celtic from English second tier side Fulham where he scored 17 goals to secure the club's survival in the Championship.

Rodgers joined Celtic on a 12-month rolling contract in May after he was sacked by Liverpool in October.

"It's a massive thing to come to this club and to be Brendan Rodgers' first signing is something unreal for me," Dembele told the club's website (www.celticfc.net).

"The manager told me that Celtic is a good team for me.

"When I come here I will have game time but I have to show that I can stay in the team, and it's a good way for me to progress here with a massive stadium and the fans and the city."

