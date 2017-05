LONDON Oct 22 Scottish champions Celtic have signed free-agent striker Carlton Cole until the summer of 2017, the club said on Thursday.

Cole, 32, was released by West Ham United at the end of last season after nine years with the London club.

He has scored 85 goals in 384 games across five clubs during his time in English football.

Cole also has seven England caps but was never on the scoresheet for his country.

(Editing by Martyn Herman)