The prospect of playing under new manager Brendan Rodgers next season has thrilled the players at Celtic, goalkeeper Craig Gordon has said.

Rodgers, who replaced Ronny Deila at Celtic, joined the Scottish league champions on a 12-month rolling contract in May after he was sacked by Liverpool in October.

"We can't wait to get in and see how he wants the team set up and how he wants us to play," Gordon told the BBC.

"For me personally, it is very exciting and I think the rest of the players are of the same mindset. We are looking forward to getting down to the hard work and seeing what we can do this season."

Rodgers was named Liverpool boss in 2012 and led the club to the brink of the Premier League title two years later.

However, a loss of key players, such as Luis Suarez to Barcelona and Raheem Sterling to Manchester City, and failure to win a major trophy at Anfield cost Rodgers his job.

