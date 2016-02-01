Celtic's hopes of a claiming a domestic treble this season were dashed when they suffered a 3-1 defeat by Ross County in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Celtic's Efe Ambrose was sent off for a professional foul after 13 minutes and Leigh Griffiths missed a penalty late on as Celtic lost for the first time since mid-December, bringing their five-match winning run in cup and league to an end.

Celtic took the lead in the first minute when Gary Mackay-Steven prodded Griffith's pass home, but Ross County pulled level in the 14th minute when Ambrose fouled Alex Schalk in the box and was sent off. Martin Woods scored from the spot.

Paul Quinn headed County ahead on his second debut for the club and Schalk made it 3-1 before Griffiths saw his penalty saved by Scott Fox.

In the final, Ross County will face Hibernian, who beat St Johnstone 2-1 in the other semi on Saturday, on March 13.

Celtic are six points clear of Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership title race and face non-League East Kilbride in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup next week.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)