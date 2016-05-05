Scottish Premier League leaders Celtic will introduce a safe-standing area for fans from the start of next season.

The club's season-ticket renewal information confirmed that rail seats will be installed in the corner of the Lisbon Lions Stand at Celtic Park in the close season.

Standing areas in British football stadiums were outlawed in the wake of the Hillsborough stadium disaster that caused the deaths of 96 fans in April 1989.

Celtic were given permission by the Glasgow City Council in June last year to go ahead with plans to introduce a safe-standing area modelled on those being used by German clubs.

The Scottish club's original plan was to accommodate 2,600 supporters.

