Sept 4 Celtic have signed Sweden striker John Guidetti on a season-long loan from Manchester City, the Scottish champions said on their website on Thursday.

The announcement followed an appeal to FIFA by the Scottish FA due to confusion about whether the paperwork had been registered before the transfer window closed on Monday.

Guidetti, 22, joined Manchester City at the age of 16 but never played a senior game for the Premier League club, scoring 20 goals in 23 appearances on loan at Dutch club Feyenoord during the 2011-12 season. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)