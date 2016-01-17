Jan 17 Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic have signed Denmark defender Erik Sviatchenko from Danish champions FC Midtjylland, the Glasgow club said on Sunday.

Sviatchenko, who has four caps and scored against France in a friendly last October, has signed a 4-1/2 year deal, Celtic said on their website (www.celticfc.net).

"It means so much to me to join a winning club, to join a club that goes for and wins trophies and wants to play in the Champions League," Sviatchenko, 24, said.

"I have had a taste of winning with Midtjylland and I want more of this feeling at Celtic. When you play football, you want to be remembered for winning and I want to be remembered as a winner with Celtic."

Celtic have been Scottish champions for the past four seasons and top the standings on 49 points from 21 matches, three points ahead of Aberdeen. (Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ken Ferris)