June 6 Scottish champions Celtic have appointed Norwegian Ronny Deila as their new manager, the club said on their website (www.celticfc.nt) on Friday.

Deila, 38, has been with the Norwegian club Stromsgodset since 2008. Under him they won the Cup in 2008 and the League title last season for the first time in 42 years.

He succeeded Neil Lennon, who resigned at the end of the season after four years in which he won the Scottish Premier League in the last three of them.

"It is a magnificent honour to be named the new manager of Celtic, one of the world's great football clubs and a club I have such enormous respect for," Deila said.

"I know what I want for Celtic and our supporters and that is the best of everything. I want to deliver the best attacking, exciting and entertaining football we can play."

Celtic's chief executive Peter Lawwell said: "We believe Ronny will prove to be a fresh and dynamic new manager and someone who will give us a bright and energetic way forward for Celtic.

"Knowing that he was so highly-rated across Europe, Ronny was one of the first candidates we considered as manager."

