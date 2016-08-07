Aug 7 Scott Sinclair marked his debut with a late winner to ensure Celtic got their title defence off to a winning start under new coach Brendan Rodgers with a 2-1 home victory over Hearts in the Scottish Premier League on Sunday.

Substitute Sinclair settled a tetchy encounter in the 81st minute when he turned Leigh Griffiths' cross past Jack Hamilton only hours after his transfer from Aston Villa was confirmed.

James Forrest opened the scoring for Celtic with a finish from outside the area in the eighth minute but Hearts' Jamie Walker converted from the spot in the 36th minute, having won a dubious penalty.

Rodgers replaced Ronny Deila at Celtic Park in May having been sacked by Liverpool in October 2015 and has already guided the Scottish champions to the Champions League playoff round despite a shock 1-0 defeat by Gibraltan part-timers Lincoln Red Imps in his first competitive match.

On Saturday, 54-time champions Glasgow Rangers made their return to the top flight after a four-year absence but were held 1-1 at home by Hamilton Academical. (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Neil Robinson)