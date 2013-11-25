Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Cup 4th Round matches on Monday 4th Round Saturday, November 30 (GMT) Falkirk(II) v Rangers(III) (1215) Albion Rovers(IV) v Motherwell (1500) Alloa Athletic(II) v Stirling Albion(IV) (1500) Ayr United(III) v Dunfermline Athletic(III) (1500) Berwick Rangers(IV) v Dumbarton(II) (1500) Brechin City(III) v Forfar Athletic(III) (1500) Clyde(IV) v Stranraer(III) (1500) Dundee(II) v Raith Rovers(II) (1500) Dundee United v Kilmarnock (1500) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Greenock Morton(II) (1500) Queen of the South(II) v St. Mirren (1500) Ross County v Hibernian (1500) St. Johnstone v Livingston(II) (1500) Stenhousemuir(III) v Fraserburgh (1500) 4th Round Sunday, December 1 (GMT) Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1245) Hearts v Celtic (1500)