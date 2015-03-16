Soccer-Injured Coleman signs five-year deal with Everton
May 5 Everton full back Seamus Coleman signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club on Friday that will keep him at Goodison Park until 2022.
March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixture from the Scottish Cup 6th Round replay match on Monday 6th Round, replay Wednesday, March 18 (GMT) Celtic v Dundee United (1945)
May 5 Everton full back Seamus Coleman signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club on Friday that will keep him at Goodison Park until 2022.
May 5 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.