LONDON, March 15 Celtic won the Scottish League Cup for the 15th time after goals from Kris Commons and James Forrest secured a 2-0 victory over 10-man Dundee United in the final in Glasgow on Sunday.

Commons gave Celtic the lead in the 28th minute at Hampden Park and Forrest added a second goal with a 20-metre drive in the 79th.

Forrest also had a late penalty saved while United, who suffered their fifth successive defeat in the final, had captain Sean Dillon sent off in the 56th minute.

Celtic, who hold a three-point lead at the top of the Premiership and have a Scottish Cup quarter-final replay to come against United, are chasing the domestic treble. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Toby Davis)