May 21 Hibernian came from behind to beat Rangers 3-2 in a pulsating Scottish Cup final on Saturday as a stoppage-time winner from captain David Gray ended their 114-year wait for the trophy.

Hibernian, who had lost 10 successive finals since last winning the Cup in 1902, became the first side from outside the top flight to win the competition since East Fife in 1938.

Anthony Stokes equalised in the 80th minute and Gray won it with an emphatic header in the 91st, prompting a pitch invasion by Hibs supporters and clashes between the two sets of fans at Hampden Park, with the police having to separate them.

Rangers' Andy Halliday thought he had sealed victory midway through the second half after Kenny Miller's header cancelled out Stokes's early opener in a thrilling final, the first between two non-top flight teams in the Cup's 142-year history.

Stokes, the 27-year-old Ireland forward, picked up the ball in the left channel before cutting inside and rifling a right-foot shot past Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham to give Alan Stubbs's side an early lead.

Miller equalised in the 27th when he rose above Darren McGregor to meet James Tavernier's arching cross with a powerful header and Halliday beat the diving Conrad Logan with a terrific left-foot strike from outside the area in the 65th minute.

However, Rangers, who ended their four-year absence from the top flight by winning the Championship this season, were undone by late headers from Stokes and Gray as Hibernian completed a stunning comeback to the delight of their supporters.

The Cup triumph was some consolation for Hibs who missed out on the chance of getting promoted to the Scottish Premiership when they lost to Falkirk in a playoff semi-final. (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)