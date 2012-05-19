(Adds background, quotes, details)

* Hibs losing run in Scottish Cup extends to 110 years

* Two early second half goals put game out of Hibs reach

* Skacel scores double in possibly last game for club

By David Sheppard

GLASGOW, May 19 Rudi Skacel scored twice as Hearts beat their Edinburgh rivals Hibernian 5-1 to lift the Scottish Cup on Saturday, extending Hibernian's losing run in the competition to 110 years.

In the first final between the two sides since 1896, favourites Hearts dominated the match to walk away with the honours, sealing the game with two early second-half goals that extended their unbeaten derby run against Hibs to 11 matches.

After Darren Barr and Skacel put Hearts 2-0 up in the first 30 minutes, Hibs captain James McPake gave the green side of Edinburgh hope with a dramatic clearance off the line after 35 minutes, followed by a goal at the other end five minutes later.

Within one minute of the restart, Hibs were down to 10 men and Hearts were awarded a penalty, after Gambian Pa Kujabi committed a second bookable offence against Hearts' Spanish winger Suso Santana.

Three minutes after Hearts' Danny Grainger had slammed in the penalty, Australian Ryan McGowan put the game well out of Hibernian's reach, assisting former Czech Republic international Skacel's shot over the line with a diving header.

McGowan's assist would ultimately cost Skacel a hat-trick, in what might be his last game for Hearts.

He added to his first half strike after 76 minutes to put Hearts 5-1 up, sending Hibs fans streaming out the ground for the 40-mile journey back to Edinburgh.

In the final minutes of the game, Hearts manager Paulo Sergio substituted central midfielder Ian Black, who left the field to a standing ovation in his last game for the club.

The afternoon ended for Hibs manager Pat Fenlon with him being sent to the stands after an argument with the assistant referee. Fenlon said that he felt "physically sick" and "desperately disappointed".

"I can't explain how I feel. We kept giving the ball away cheaply. If we had shown a bit more passion we might not be in the position we were in," he said.

Meanwhile, Hearts manager Paolo Sergio admitted he was unsure about his future at the club. "I don't know if this will be my last game or not.

"(Winning the cup) is my biggest achievement as a manager," he added, saying he was yet to speak with the Hearts' owner regarding next season. (Editing by Matt Barker)