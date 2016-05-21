(Adds quotes, official reaction to crowd trouble)

May 21 Hibernian came from behind to beat Rangers 3-2 in a pulsating Scottish Cup final on Saturday that ended with a violent pitch invasion after a stoppage-time winner from captain David Gray ended their 114-year wait for the trophy.

Hibernian, who had lost 10 successive finals since last winning the Cup in 1902, became the first side from outside the top flight to win the competition since East Fife in 1938.

Anthony Stokes equalised in the 80th minute and Gray won it with an emphatic header in the 91st, prompting a pitch invasion by Hibs supporters and clashes between the two sets of fans at Hampden Park, with the police having to separate them.

"You can see by the action at the end just what it meant to the fans," Gray told Sky Sports. "I think everybody thought it could never happen.

"It's been such a long time, but we always believed it could happen."

The scenes after the final whistle overshadowed the joy of the celebrations and prompted the Scottish FA and the police to launch an investigation.

"Scottish FA is appalled by the scenes of disorder on the field immediately after full time and at the contemptible behaviour that ensued," the FA said in a statement.

"What should have been an historic, memorable Scottish Cup final will now, sadly, be remembered for all the wrong reasons."

"DISGRACEFUL BEHAVIOUR"

Rangers also issued a statement condemning what the Glasgow club called the "disgraceful behaviour of Hibs fans".

"Rangers players and staff were assaulted by these fans who invaded the pitch and in the interests of their safety could not return to the pitch for the medal presentation," it said.

Rangers' Andy Halliday thought he had sealed victory midway through the second half after Kenny Miller's header cancelled out Stokes's opener in a thrilling final, the first between two non-top flight teams in the Cup's 142-year history.

Stokes, the 27-year-old Ireland forward, gave Alan Stubbs's side an early lead when he cut inside and rifled a right-foot shot past Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Miller equalised in the 27th with a powerful header and Halliday beat the diving Conrad Logan with a terrific left-foot strike from outside the area in the 65th.

However, Rangers, who ended a four-year absence from the top flight by winning the Championship this season, were undone by the late headers from Stokes and Gray.

"We went right to the last minute," Stokes told Sky Sports. "No one let their heads go down and it was a well-deserved win."

The Cup triumph was some consolation for Hibs who missed out on the chance of getting promoted to the Scottish Premiership when they lost to Falkirk in a playoff semi-final. (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)