Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round matches on Sunday
4th Round
Sunday, January 10
Stranraer (III) - Celtic 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Rangers (II) - Cowdenbeath (III) 5-1 (halftime: 2-1)
Saturday, January 9
Hearts - Aberdeen 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Airdrieonians FC (III) - Dundee United 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Annan Athletic (IV) - Hamilton Academical 4-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Dumbarton (II) - Queen of the South (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Dunfermline Athletic (III) - Ross County 2-2 (halftime: 1-2)
East Kilbride - Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale Postponed
Livingston (II) - Greenock Morton (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Motherwell - Cove Rangers 5-0 (halftime: 4-0)
Raith Rovers (II) - Hibernian (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
St. Johnstone - Kilmarnock 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Stirling Albion (IV) - Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Linlithgow Rose - Forfar Athletic (III) 3-3 (halftime: 1-1)
Friday, January 8
St. Mirren (II) - Partick Thistle 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)