Soccer-Tottenham given extension over Wembley move
March 31 Tottenham Hotspur have been given an extension until April 30 to decide whether they will play their home fixtures at Wembley Stadium next season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round matches on Sunday 4th Round Sunday, December 1 Hearts - Celtic 0-7 (halftime: 0-5) Partick Thistle - Aberdeen 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Saturday, November 30 Albion Rovers (IV) - Motherwell 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Alloa Athletic (II) - Stirling Albion (IV) 3-2 (halftime: 0-1) Ayr United (III) - Dunfermline Athletic (III) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Berwick Rangers (IV) - Dumbarton (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-2) Brechin City (III) - Forfar Athletic (III) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Clyde (IV) - Stranraer (III) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Dundee (II) - Raith Rovers (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Inverness Caledonian Thistle - Greenock Morton (II) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) Queen of the South (II) - St. Mirren 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) Ross County - Hibernian 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) St. Johnstone - Livingston (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Stenhousemuir (III) - Fraserburgh 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) Falkirk (II) - Rangers (III) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Friday, November 29 Dundee United - Kilmarnock 5-2 (halftime: 1-0)
March 31 Tottenham Hotspur have been given an extension until April 30 to decide whether they will play their home fixtures at Wembley Stadium next season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
March 31 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting Gabriel Jesus to make a sooner-than-expected return after the young Brazil striker broke a bone in his foot during the Premier League win over Bournemouth last month.
March 31 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gave short shrift to media reports linking Eden Hazard with a move to Real Madrid and said the midfielder has recovered from a calf injury to play in Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.