Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round matches on Saturday
4th Round
Saturday, November 29
Alloa Athletic (II) - Hibernian (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-2)
Annan Athletic (IV) - Brechin City (III) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Berwick Rangers (IV) - Albion Rovers (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Falkirk (II) - Cowdenbeath (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Motherwell - Dundee United 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Partick Thistle - Hamilton Academical 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Queen of the South (II) - Brora Rangers 4-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Spartans - Greenock Morton (III) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1)
St. Johnstone - Ross County 2-1 (halftime: 2-0)
St. Mirren - Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Stirling Albion (III) - Raith Rovers (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Stranraer (III) - Dunfermline Athletic (III) 2-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Bo'ness United - Arbroath (IV) 0-5 (halftime: 0-1)
Dundee - Aberdeen 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
4th Round
Sunday, November 30
Rangers (II) v Kilmarnock (1245)
Hearts (II) v Celtic (1515)