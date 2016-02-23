UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swansea close to safety after vital win at Sunderland
* Fernando Llorente put Swansea ahead with a ninth-minute header
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Scottish Cup 5th Round replay match on Tuesday 5th Round, replay Tuesday, February 23 Dundee - Dumbarton (II) 5-0 (halftime: 2-0)
LONDON, May 13 Manchester City enjoyed a huge let-off in their quest for a top-four finish in the Premier League and Swansea City edged to within sight of survival with a crucial victory on Saturday.