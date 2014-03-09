Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday 6th Round Sunday, March 9 Rangers (III) - Albion Rovers (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Inverness Caledonian Thistle - Dundee United 0-5 (halftime: 0-3) Saturday, March 8 Aberdeen - Dumbarton (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Raith Rovers (II) - St. Johnstone 1-3 (halftime: 1-1)
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.