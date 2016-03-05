UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup 6th Round matches on Saturday 6th Round Saturday, March 5 Ross County - Dundee United 2-3 (halftime: 1-0) Rangers (II) - Dundee 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 6th Round Sunday, March 6 Celtic v Greenock Morton (II) (1200) Hibernian (II) v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400)
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.