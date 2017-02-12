Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday, May 28
MONACO - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel won the grand prix to stretch his championship lead to 25 points. (MOTOR-F1-MONACO/ (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 5th Round matches on Sunday 5th Round Sunday, February 12 Rangers - Greenock Morton (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Hearts - Hibernian (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Saturday, February 11 Ayr United (II) - Clyde (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Dunfermline Athletic (II) - Hamilton Academical 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) East Fife (III) - St. Mirren (II) 2-3 (halftime: 0-1) Ross County - Aberdeen 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) St. Johnstone - Partick Thistle 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Celtic - Inverness Caledonian Thistle 6-0 (halftime: 2-0)
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.