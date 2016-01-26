Soccer-Watford manager Mazzarri to leave at end of season
LONDON, May 17 Italian Walter Mazzarri will step down as manager of Watford after the final game of the season against Manchester City on Sunday, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round matches on Tuesday 4th Round Tuesday, January 26 Dundee - Falkirk (II) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) 4th Round, replay Tuesday, January 26 Forfar Athletic (III) - Linlithgow Rose 0-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET
May 17 Reading manager Jaap Stam considers his team's progression into the Championship playoff final as one of the biggest achievements of his career, he said after Tuesday's 1-0 win over Fulham (2-1 on aggregate) in the semi-finals.