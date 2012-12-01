Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round matches on Saturday
4th Round
Saturday, December 1
Aberdeen - Motherwell 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Celtic - Arbroath (III) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Forfar Athletic (III) - Ayr United (III) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Kilmarnock - Queen of the South (III) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Livingston (II) - Dundee 0-2 (halftime: 0-2)
Partick Thistle (II) - Dunfermline Athletic (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Raith Rovers (II) - Deveronvale 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
St. Mirren - Brechin City (III) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Stenhousemuir (III) - Falkirk (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Stranraer (III) - Dundee United 0-5 (halftime: 0-3)
Turriff United - Greenock Morton (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Ross County - Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 2
Rangers v Elgin City (1315)
Hibernian v Hearts (1530)