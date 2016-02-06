Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup 5th Round matches on Saturday
5th Round
Saturday, February 6
Annan Athletic (IV) - Greenock Morton (II) 1-4 (halftime: 0-2)
Dumbarton (II) - Dundee 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Dundee United - Partick Thistle 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Motherwell - Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Ross County - Linlithgow Rose 4-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Rangers (II) - Kilmarnock 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
5th Round
Sunday, February 7
Hearts v Hibernian (II) (1230)
East Kilbride v Celtic (1500)