Soccer-Brighton sign German midfielder Gross from Ingolstadt
May 19 Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sign Pascal Gross from German side FC Ingolstadt 04, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Friday.
Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup 5th Round matches on Sunday 5th Round Sunday, February 7 East Kilbride - Celtic 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Hearts - Hibernian (II) 2-2 (halftime: 2-0) Saturday, February 6 Annan Athletic (IV) - Greenock Morton (II) 1-4 (halftime: 0-2) Dumbarton (II) - Dundee 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Dundee United - Partick Thistle 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Motherwell - Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Ross County - Linlithgow Rose 4-2 (halftime: 1-1) Rangers (II) - Kilmarnock 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.