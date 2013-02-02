Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup 5th Round matches on Saturday
5th Round
Saturday, February 2
Dunfermline Athletic (II) - Hamilton Academical (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Falkirk (II) - Forfar Athletic (III) 4-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Kilmarnock - Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
St. Mirren - St. Johnstone 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Dundee United - Rangers (IV) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 3
Raith Rovers (II) v Celtic (1245)
Dundee v Greenock Morton (II) (1500)
Hibernian v Aberdeen (1530)