Soccer-Puel hopes Saints will end penalty jinx
May 18 Southampton will look to improve their penalty-taking after missing their third spot-kick in five games during Wednesday's goalless draw against Manchester United, manager Claude Puel has said.
Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup 5th Round replay matches on Tuesday 5th Round, replay Tuesday, February 16 Hibernian (II) - Hearts 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Kilmarnock - Rangers (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
May 18 Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has said he will work on adding more goals and assists to his game after manager Ronald Koeman called on the the Belgian international to show more productivity in the final third.