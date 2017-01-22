Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round matches on Sunday
4th Round
Sunday, January 22
Albion Rovers (III) - Celtic 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Raith Rovers (II) - Hearts 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Saturday, January 21
Elgin City (IV) - Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Aberdeen - Stranraer (III) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Alloa Athletic (III) - Dunfermline Athletic (II) 2-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Ayr United (II) - Queen's Park (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Bonnyrigg Rose - Hibernian (II) 1-8 (halftime: 1-3)
Dundee - St. Mirren (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Greenock Morton (II) - Falkirk (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Kilmarnock - Hamilton Academical 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Livingston (III) - East Fife (III) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Partick Thistle - Formartine United 4-0 (halftime: 3-0)
Ross County - Dundee United (II) 6-2 (halftime: 4-2)
St. Johnstone - Stenhousemuir (III) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Stirling Albion (IV) - Clyde (IV) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Rangers - Motherwell 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)