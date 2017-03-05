Soccer-Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday 6th Round Sunday, March 5 Aberdeen - Partick Thistle 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Celtic - St. Mirren (II) 4-1 (halftime: 0-1) Saturday, March 4 Hibernian (II) - Ayr United (II) 3-1 (halftime: 2-1) Rangers - Hamilton Academical 6-0 (halftime: 1-0)
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blamed a lack of concentration and a refereeing decision for the FA Cup final defeat that reminded him of a familiar anti-climax to the season when he was with former club Atletico Madrid.