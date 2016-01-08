Soccer-Kuyt has last laugh as Feyenoord take title
ROTTERDAM, May 15 Dirk Kuyt remembers being ridiculed when he returned to an ordinary Feyenoord side two years ago and said they could win the Dutch title.
Jan 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round matches on Friday 4th Round Friday, January 8 St. Mirren (II) - Partick Thistle 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 4th Round Saturday, January 9 Linlithgow Rose v Forfar Athletic (III) (1330) Airdrieonians FC (III) v Dundee United (1500) Dunfermline Athletic (III) v Ross County (1500) Motherwell v Cove Rangers (1500) St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1500) Raith Rovers (II) v Hibernian (II) (1500) Dundee v Falkirk (II) (1500) Annan Athletic (IV) v Hamilton Academical (1500) Dumbarton (II) v Queen of the South (II) (1500) Livingston (II) v Greenock Morton (II) (1500) Stirling Albion (IV) v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) East Kilbride v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale (1500) Hearts v Aberdeen (1730) Sunday, January 10 Rangers (II) v Cowdenbeath (III) (1300) Stranraer (III) v Celtic (1515)
ROTTERDAM, May 15 Dirk Kuyt remembers being ridiculed when he returned to an ordinary Feyenoord side two years ago and said they could win the Dutch title.
May 15 Daniel Sturridge's return to full fitness gives Liverpool more options tactically, manager Juergen Klopp said after the striker opened the scoring in Sunday's 4-0 Premier League win over West Ham United.