Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Scottish Cup Semifinal matches on Saturday Hibernian (II) 2 Grant Holt 36, Dylan McGeouch 60 Aberdeen 3 Adam Rooney 1, Ryan Christie 25, Darren McGregor 85og Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 31,969 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 23 Celtic v Rangers (1100)
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.