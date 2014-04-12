Soccer-Arsenal keep Champions League hopes alive with Boro win
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Scottish Cup Semifinal matches on Saturday Rangers (III) 1 Steven Smith 42 Dundee United 3 Stuart Armstrong 23, Gary Mackay-Steven 36, Nadir Ciftci 82 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 13 St. Johnstone v Aberdeen (1145)
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
April 17 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Joshua King (Bournemouth)