Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Scottish Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday Sunday, March 9 Rangers (III) 1 Bilel Mohsni 77 Albion Rovers (IV) 1 Ciaran Donnelly 13 - - - Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Red Card: Greg Tansey 43, Marley Watkins 71 Dundee United 5 Nadir Ciftci 16,28, Gavin Gunning 36pen, Gary Mackay-Steven 49, Stuart Armstrong 56 - - - Saturday, March 8 Aberdeen 1 Adam Rooney 53 Dumbarton (II) 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,600 - - - Raith Rovers (II) 1 Joe Cardle 21 St. Johnstone 3 Gary McDonald 4, Nigel Hasselbaink 49, Steven Anderson 79 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 3,767 - - -
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.