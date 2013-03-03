March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Scottish Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 3
Kilmarnock 2 James Dayton 26, Paul Heffernan 72pen
Red Card: Ross Barbour 87
Hibernian 4 Leigh Griffiths 15,82,89pen, Matt Done 39
- - -
Dundee 1 Jim McAlister 19
Dundee United 2 Brian McLean 11, Gary Mackay-Steven 35
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 10,191
- - -
Saturday, March 2
Hamilton Academical (II) 1 Andy Ryan 74
Red Card: Jonathan Page 90+2
Falkirk (II) 2 Blair Alston 44,71
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 3,452
- - -
St. Mirren 1 Esmael Goncalves 13
Celtic 2 Joe Ledley 5, Anthony Stokes 21
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 5,572
- - -