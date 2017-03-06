SHOWCASE-Tennis-Garbine Muguruza v Francesca Schiavone - 2017 record
May 29 A look at the 2017 record of Spain's Garbine Muguruza and Italy's Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round match at the French Open on Monday:
March 6 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Saturday, March 11 (GMT) Aberdeen v Motherwell (1500) Hearts v Hamilton Academical (1500) Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Ross County v Kilmarnock (1500) St. Johnstone v Dundee (1500) Sunday, March 12 (GMT) Celtic v Rangers (1200)
May 29 A look at the 2017 record of Spain's Garbine Muguruza and Italy's Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round match at the French Open on Monday:
LONDON, May 28 Huddersfield Town and Reading will be playing for a minimum of 170 million pounds ($217.5 million) when they compete for a place in English soccer's Premier League at Wembley on Monday in a match regularly described as the richest in the global game.