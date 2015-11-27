Soccer-Tottenham facing impossible task now, says Dier
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
Nov 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, November 27 (GMT) St. Johnstone v Dundee (1945) Saturday, November 28 (GMT) Aberdeen v Ross County (1500) Dundee United v Hamilton Academical (1500) Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (1500) Motherwell v Hearts (1500) Sunday, November 29 (GMT) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Celtic (1215)
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half